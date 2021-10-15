VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 18-22, 2021

(NEW) Business Route 17 (Free State Road) – Curb and gutter work from Interstate 66 to West Main Street. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed until Oct. 19. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Expect new traffic pattern Monday at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Be alert for intermittent traffic stops and lane closures while new signs and pavement markings are installed. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.