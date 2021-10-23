VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 24-29, 2021

Fauquier County

(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right southbound shoulder closed between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.