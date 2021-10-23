VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 24-29, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed at Route 757 (Fox Neck Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway – Repair work on VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed at Route 600 (York Road), Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(UPDATE) U.S. 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Pipe work between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road). Northbound right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Repair work on VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right southbound shoulder closed between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 744 (Lovers Lane) – Pipe installation. All lanes closed between U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Madison County
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed from Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) to Route 760 (Spotswood Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Page County line to the town of Sperryville. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road). Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.