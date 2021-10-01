VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 4-8, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Pipe work between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 610 (Elys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Thornton River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fauquier County
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Madison County
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday and Tuesday.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Friday.