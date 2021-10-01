VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Oct. 4-8, 2021

(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Thornton River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.