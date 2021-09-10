VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Sept. 13-17, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hill Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 16 to mile marker 31. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.