VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Sept. 13-17, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hill Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 16 to mile marker 31. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Road closed starting Monday for construction activities between Main Street and Salem Avenue.
Madison County
Route 662 (Graves Mill Road) – Bridge work on structure over Whetstone Run. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 15/33 (Main Street) – Railroad bridge work in Gordonsville. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 602 (Burr Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) to Route 602 (Old Office Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 621 (Church Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.
(UPDATE) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily Monday through from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 724 (Gum Tree Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Lahore Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 751 (Melton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 616 (Montford Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 762 (Wilderness Woods Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 602 (Black Walnut Run Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.