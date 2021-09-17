VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Sept. 20-24, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 626 (Black Hill Road) and Route 1075 (Berkshire Drive). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.