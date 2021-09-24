VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Sept. 27-Oct. 1, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound right shoulder closed between mile marker 23 and mile marker 27 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 16 and mile marker 14 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.