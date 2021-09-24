VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Sept. 27-Oct. 1, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound right shoulder closed between mile marker 23 and mile marker 27 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 16 and mile marker 14 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 806 (Elk Run Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures for pavement markings Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Shoulder repairs between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 610 (Midland Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 709 (Zulla Road) – Pipe work. Road closed to through traffic between Route 706 (Muster Lane) and Route 810 (Old Goose Creek Road) Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 1003 (Frost Street) – Road closed for construction activities between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue.
Orange County
(UPDATE) Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) – Replacing multiple pipes between Route 677 (Piney Woods Road) and Route 629 (Lahore Road). Road closed to through traffic daily Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday through Wednesday.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Thursday and Friday.