VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for March 22-26, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34.
Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and the Culpeper County line. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Orange County
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Replacing two pipes between Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday (if needed) from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.