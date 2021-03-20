VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for March 22-26, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.