VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for Nov. 16-20, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridges over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work between Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) and Achievement Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Signal work at the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
(NEW) Route 1030 (Fox Chase Lane) – Pipe replacement between Route 633 (Norman Road) and Route 1031 (Colvin Street). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second entrance to Fox Chase Lane open for traffic.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66 – Pavement marking operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect mobile, alternating westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the town of Warrenton to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Construction is complete. Expect intermittent lane closures for final project tasks.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road/Orange Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Damage assessment in progress. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal from Route 646 (Lovers Lane) to Route 645 (Magnolia Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 646 (Lovers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures starting Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.
(NEW) Route 637 (South Poes Road) – Pipe installation between Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) and Route 645 (Hackleys Mill Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use alternate routes.
