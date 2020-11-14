VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for Nov. 16-20, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridges over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal work between Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) and Achievement Drive. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) – Signal work at the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.