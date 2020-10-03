VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for Oct. 5 to 9, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 1073 (Leehigh Drive). Expect brief, intermittent westbound traffic stops Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed between the Madison County line and Route 608 (Oakland Road) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road) – Removal of debris from Rivanna River bridge at the Spotsylvania County line. Road closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridge over Broad Run at the Prince William County line. Right shoulder closed in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Business Route 29 – Roadwork near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.
Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway and the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
(NEW) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Robinson River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations between Sperryville and Skyline Drive. Watch for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Oct. 13. Use alternate routes.
