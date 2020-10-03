VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance work for Oct. 5 to 9, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 1073 (Leehigh Drive). Expect brief, intermittent westbound traffic stops Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed between the Madison County line and Route 608 (Oakland Road) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road) – Removal of debris from Rivanna River bridge at the Spotsylvania County line. Road closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.