VDOT schedules road construction for July 12 to 16, 2021

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing and pavement-marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the town of Orange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning between Route 645 (Magnolia Road) and Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Alternating lane closures and flagging as equipment is entering and leaving the highway. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 650 (Independence Road). Sight distance improvement and brush removal; all lanes open but be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Skyline Drive east to Waterpenny Lane. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from the Warren County line to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.