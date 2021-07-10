VDOT schedules road construction for July 12 to 16, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker15 and mile marker 35. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs between mile marker 23 and mile marker 33. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.
(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Installation of construction signs from Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) to West Main Street. Alternating lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to U.S. 15-29 at Opal. Mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Expect delays.
(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 618 (Old Catlett Road) and Route 796 (Gaskins Lane). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
(NEW) Route 29 Business (Remington Road) – Closed to through traffic south of Remington due to damage to the Rappahannock River bridge. Use Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 29 Business north to the town of Remington.
(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:
• From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)
• From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work near Route 688 (Harts Mill Road). Eastbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Orange County
(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing and pavement-marking operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the town of Orange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning between Route 645 (Magnolia Road) and Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Alternating lane closures and flagging as equipment is entering and leaving the highway. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 650 (Independence Road). Sight distance improvement and brush removal; all lanes open but be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Skyline Drive east to Waterpenny Lane. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from the Warren County line to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.