VDOT schedules road work, construction for Aug. 8-12, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Underground cable installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 299 (Madison Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 692 (Old Orange Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Vegetation control. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 609 (Hoover Road) and Route 651 (Freeman Road Road), Saturday, Aug. 6 to Wednesday, Aug. 10, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between Route 657 (General Winder Lane) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Albemarle County

(NEW) Litter pickup operations – Expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Thursday.

• Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, Thursday.

• Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119, in the eastbound lanes, Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Business 29) – Bridge inspection. Expect shoulder and mobile, alternating lanes closures between Fontaine Avenue Extension (Business 29) and the ramp to U.S. 29 in the southbound and northbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway sweeping. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway)—Pavement markings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 48 (Skyline Drive and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Updating directional signs. Expect shoulder closures at Route 691 (Ortman Road), in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Digging/pouring foundations. Expect shoulder closures at Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operatons – Expect shoulder and alternating lanes closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (Monocan Trail), between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Green Heights and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 614 (Garth Road)—Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Charlottesville





(NEW) U.S. 29 (Business 29/250 Bypass) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Interstate 64, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road), at Route 813 (Goldvein Road) in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 29 (Eastern Bypass North), between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Academy Hill Extended, in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) at Route 676 (Riley Road) in the northbound lanes.

• Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) at Route 652 (Kennedy Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 27 and mile marker 34, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 28 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (North Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Pipe installation under permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Fluvanna County

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect all lanes open, but stay alert for crews between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County





(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line, in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) and U.S. 33 Stanardsville Bypass), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between the rockingham County line and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 230 (Madison Road) between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and the Madison County line,

Louisa County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) between the Albemarle County line and Route 1112 (East First Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 613 (Poindexter Road) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the westbound lanes.

• Route 22 at U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) in the eastbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 132 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Line-painting operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect a mobile work zone with lane closures between Route 657 (Thrift Road) and Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike), Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with large equipment and workers near the travel lanes in the following locations:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 230 (Orange Road) and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) between Route 607 (Lillards Ford Road) and Route 607 (Ridgeview Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 Business (Main Street) in the Town of Madison between the U.S 29 Bypass intersections north and south of town, in both the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

• U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• U.S 29 (South Seminole Trail) between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) to Route 609 (Hoover Road), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• Route 230 (Orange Road) from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in both the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement marking—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) between Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) and Route 718 (Liberty Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) between the Madison County line and Route 721 (Barnetts Ford Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) and the Louisa County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

• Route 3 (Germanna Highway) between the Culpeper County line and the Spotsylvania County line in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• Route 3 (Germanna Highway) between Route 757 (Fox Neck Road) and Route 3 (Plank Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between the Albemarle County line and Poplar Forest Drive, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• Route 20 (Constitution Highway) between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Mason Street, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

• Route 231(Gordon Avenue) between the Louisa County line and Route 1025 (Cleveland Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Route 639 (Holly Springs Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 to 6:30.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zones with alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions, traffic controlled by flaggers, between Route 651 (Atkins Lane) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.