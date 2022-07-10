VDOT schedules road work, construction for July 11-15, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 631 (Leon Road) and Mays Lane, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between exit 118B (Charlottesville—Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Express) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 64, in the westbound lanes, between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, daily, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Interstate 64, state police assist with intermittent 10-minute “slow rolls” (25 mph), along with alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 130, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Interstate 64, state police assist with intermittent 10-minute “slow rolls” (25 mph), along with alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, Sunday through Thursday in the westbound lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 614 (Garth Road), between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane) with temporary traffic signals in the westbound lanes, on Route 839, Frog rock Lane, and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect left lane closures between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. The crossover at Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) will be closed, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Monday through Friday, 9.p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

• Route 656 (Georgetown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 1472 (Old Forge Road).

• Route 654 (Barracks Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, between U.S. 250 and Huntwood Lane.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound lanes, at mile marker 32, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Interstate 66 in the westbound lanes, at mile marker 32, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Soil borings. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 20 and mile marker 32, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date Nov., 2022.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect all lanes closed northbound and southbound, between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 1128 (Whipkey Drive) from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. A detour is in place with message boards to direct drivers around the work zone.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Removal of directional sign. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 665 (Catlett School Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas.

• Route 605 (Dumfries Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 603 (Greenwich Road) and Route 1510 (Mercer Drive), Tuesday through Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Route 806 (Elk Run Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec., 2022.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the northbound lanes, between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the right lane in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Thursday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 230 (Orange Road) and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 675 (Old Massies Corner Road) and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect right shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m in the following areas.

• U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between Route 1001 (Main Street) to the Culpeper County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road) between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.