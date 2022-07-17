VDOT schedules road work, construction for July 18-22, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 613 (Waterloo Road) – Bridge work. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at the Fauquier County line, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 66, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect alternating shoulder and lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and the Town of Culpeper, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

• U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

• Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Orange County line and the Town of Culpeper, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

• Route 229 (North Main Street), between the Town of Culpeper and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday.

• Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.Albemarle County

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect shoulder and lane closures with mobile work zones, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64, in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Thursday and Friday.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Sunday and Monday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

• Interstate 64, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between exit 129 (Keswick & Boyd Tavern) and Route 616 (Black Cat Road).

• Interstate 64, in the westbound lanes, at mile marker 130.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 601 (Garth Road), between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 604 (Buffalo River Road), between Route 664 (Frays Mountain Road) and the Greene County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 620 (Rolling Road South), between Route 795 (President’s Road) and the Fluvanna County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 712 (Plank Road) and Route 877 (Stagecoach Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 635 (Miller School Road), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Route 635 (Miller School Road) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 649 (Proffit Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound lanes.

• Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Route 656 (Georgetown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 676 (Garth Road), between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 678 (Owensville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 678 (Owensville Road), between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 691 (Ortman Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 692 (Plank Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 712 (North Garden Lane), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 708 (Red Hill Road), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 712 (North Garden Lane), between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 729 (Milton Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound lanes.

• Route 732 (Milton Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 729 (Milton Road North), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 631 (Rio Road) and the Greene County line, in the northbound lanes.

• Route 810 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 788 (Railroad Avenue) and Route 614 (Garth Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 64, in the westbound lanes, between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, daily, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 614 (Garth Road), between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane) with temporary traffic signals in the westbound lanes, on Route 839, Frog Rock Lane, and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect left lane closures between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The left lane crossover at Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) will be closed. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Monday through Friday, 9.p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes at Route 708 (Red Hill Road), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement-marking operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

• Route 656 (Georgetown Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 1472 (Old Forge Road).

• Route 654 (Barracks Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, between U.S. 250 and Huntwood Lane.

City of Charlottesville





(NEW) U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass North), between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Route 643 (Meetze Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) and the ramp to Interstate 66, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

• U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 721 (Free State Road) and the Prince William County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between U.S. 17 (Free State Road) and the Prince William County line, Monday through Thursday.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and the Warren County line, Sunday through Tuesday.

• Route 215 (Vint Hill Road), between U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday.

• Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 55 (Main Street, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 20 and mile marker 31, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 29 and mile marker 35, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Debris removal – Expect daily lane closures and flagging operations during daylight hours on various primary and secondary routes in the Marshall and Warrenton areas for removal of debris from the severe storms last month. Slow down when approaching work zones and be alert for workers and equipment operating near the open travel lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (East Main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect shoulder closures between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (North Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

(UPDATE) Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 1184 (Lea Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 738 (Wilson Road) – Pipe installation. Expect road closure with flaggers between Route 741 (Enon School Road) and Route 689 (Dudie Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour will be in place with message boards directing drivers around the work.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date December 2022.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Highway), between Route 1010 (Stage Coach Hills Road) and Route 660 (Ruritan Lake Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile shoulder closures, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64, between mile marker 132 and mile marker 136, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and the Buckingham County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Albemarle County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday.

Greene County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the following areas:

• Route 604 (Celt Road), between Route 604 (Buffalo River Heights) and the Albemarle County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 622 (Celt Road), between Route 624 (Beazley Road) and U.S. 33 (Stanardsville By-pass), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 633 (Amicus Road), between Route 604 (Celt Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 743 (Advance Mills Road), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Albemarle County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 810 (Dyke Road), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Albemarle County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect slow-moving equipment in the right lane in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Thursday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile shoulder closures, between the Gordonsville/Louisa County line to the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, and Monday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 48 (Skyline Drive) and Waterpenny Lane, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.