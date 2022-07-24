VDOT schedules road work, construction for July 25-29, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving paint vehicles from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 762 (Brandy Road) and the Town of Culpeper line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), between the Town of Culpeper line and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

• Interstate 64, eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 102 and 131.

• Route 616 (Black Cat Road) at the Route 22 (Louisa Road) intersection.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Route 6 (Irish Road) from Nelson County line to Scottsville town line.

• Route 20 (Scottsville Road) from Buckingham County line to I-64 interchange.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 to Fluvanna County line.

• Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Louisa County line.

• Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road).

• Route 250 (Ivy Road) from Nelson County line to Charlottesville city limits.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 eastbound between mile marker 130 and mile marker 129, Monday-Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

• Interstate 64 westbound between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, Monday-Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

• Route 614 (Garth Road), between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane) with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monocan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 767 (Rabbit Valley Road) beginning Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from Route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is Aug. 5.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Pothole patching – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road), from Route 1422 (Dorrier Drive) to Route 649 (Proffit Road).

• Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, between U.S. 250 and Huntwood Lane.

(NEW) Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) – Slope work between Route 789 (Buck Road) and Route 1211 (Ballard Road). All lanes closed between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Detour using Route 789 to Route 240 (Three Notched Road).

Fauquier County

(NEW) Pavement markings—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• Route 215 (Vint Hill Road), between U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes on Monday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 27 and mile marker 34, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 29 and mile marker 35, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (North Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Hopewell Road) – Bridge railing repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions at Route 628 (Bust Head Road), Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Pipe installation under permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Highway), between Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road) and Route 600 (South Boston Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Line-painting operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zones with right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Page County line. Watch for workers and equipment near the open travel lanes, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile work zones with alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions, traffic controlled by flaggers, from Route 231 (FT Valley Road and the Culpeper County line. Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.