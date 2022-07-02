VDOT schedules road work, construction for July4-8, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

To ease travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, July 1 until noon Tuesday, July 5.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 627 (Homeland Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) and Route 640 (Docs Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m

(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 626 (Korea Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 35, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Lee Highway -- Soil Borings. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas.

• U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) at Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road) in the southbound lanes.

• Route 600 (Beverleys Mill Road) at U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date Nov., 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

(NEW) Route 603 (Greenwich Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 234 (Dumfries Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 709 (John Mosby Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec., 2022.