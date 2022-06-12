VDOT schedules road work, construction for June 13-17, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones in the eastbound and westbound lanes, with shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, left lane and left shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, left lane and left shoulder closed, Monday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, right lane and right shoulder closed, Wednesday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, right lane and right shoulder closed, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving work. Expect turn lane closures in the southbound lanes between Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard), Sunday through Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Sunday through Friday.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East, Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 627 (Frys Path), Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 714 (Riding Club Road) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road), Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect workers in the entrance ramp to Interstate 64 westbound at U.S. 250, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 731 (Keswick Road) – Historical marker installation. Expect right shoulder closures at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Paving operations. Be alert for crews in the area of Route 654 and Route 656 (Georgetown Road) daily. The project may also involve overnight work.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at the Madison County/Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kennedy Road) – Road Reconstruction. All lanes closed between Route 602 (Rogues Road) and Sigler Road. Drivers will use Farm Station Road to detour around the work area, Tuesday through Friday, daily. Follow message boards and watch for crews in the area.

(UPDATE) Bridge painting – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the eastbound lanes, between Route 757 (Fox Neck Road) and Route 375 (College Drive), Monday through Tuesday.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the westbound lanes, between Route 757 (Fox Neck Road) and Route 375 (College Drive), Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Resurfacing Operations – Expect shoulder closures, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 652 (Mitchell Road) between Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive) and Route 615 (Rapidan Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Route 762 (Brandy Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Monday, June 20.

Route 1001 (Randle Lane) between Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Saturday through Wednesday, June 22.

Route 1101 (Williams Drive) at Route 692 (Old Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 24, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Line painting. Expect work crews in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 140, Sunday through Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 31 and mile marker 32, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Eastern Bypass North) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 643 (East Lee Street) and Route 643 (Meetze Road), Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66 from mile marker 27 to mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 between the ramp to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Business U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 744 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound lanes.

US 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 898 (Old Meetze Road)

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch and shoulder maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between 131 and mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) at Route 1064 (Longway Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Spring Road) at Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.