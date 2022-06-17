VDOT schedules road work, construction for June 20-24, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect work crews between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 767 (Rabbit Valley Road) in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

• Route 627 (Homeland Road) between Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) and Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, Friday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 762 (Brandy Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Resurfacing operations – Expect shoulder closures, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

• Route 762 (Brandy Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

• Route 1001 (Randle Lane) between Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Saturday through Wednesday.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Soil Borings. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (George James Loop) and Route 620 (Tatums School Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1;30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Thursday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.