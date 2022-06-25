VDOT schedules road work, construction for June 24-July 1, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT's nine-county Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

To ease travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, July 1, until noon Tuesday, July 5.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between the Culpeper County line and the Orange County line, Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 375 (College Drive) and Route 757 (Fox Neck Road), Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures with a pilot truck in the following areas:

Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) in the northbound lanes, between Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) and Route 629 (Settle School Road), Tuesday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) in the northbound lanes, between Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) and Route 629 (Settle School Road), Friday, 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 810 (Horseshoe Court) at Route 633 (Alum Springs Road), Monday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, Sunday through Monday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, Monday through Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, Tuesday through Thursday in the westbound lanes, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, in the eastbound lanes, between exit 118B (Charlottesville & Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway).

Interstate 64, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between exit 129 (Keswick & Boyd Tavern) and Route 616 (Black Cat Road).

Interstate 64 at mile marker 130 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Sunday through Friday.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) in the eastbound lanes. The crossover at Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) will be closed, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, at Route 819 (Judge Lane), Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 656 (Georgetown Road) – Paving operations. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, in the northbound lanes, between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 1472 (Old Forge Road), Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66 in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (East main Street) in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Soil Borings. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, in the southbound lanes, between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Warrenton Road) – Herbicide spraying. Expect shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 691 (Storck Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road), Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Removing directional signage. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 665 (Catlett School Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 695 (Creasy Town Lane) and the Buckingham County line, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Road maintenance. Expect lane closures in the eastbound lanes, between Route 691 (Old Louisa Road) and Route 730 (Range Road), Wednesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Soil borings. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch and shoulder maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 617 (Everona Road) – Pipe culvert replacement. The road will be closed between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 627 (Clarks Mountain Road) for the duration of the project. Please follow detour signs posted in the area. Expected completion date, July 15.