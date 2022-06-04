VDOT schedules road work, construction for June 6-10, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Fox Neck Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 757 (Fox neck Road) and Route 375 (College Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Mitchell Road) – Paving operations with flaggers. Expect lane closures between Route 615 (Rapidan Road) and Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), Thursday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling & paving operations with flaggers. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between U.S. 15 (Brandy Road) and Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 18 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between Route 757 (Stone Church Road) and Route 756 (Old Sage Road), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect lane closures in the following areas, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 55 (Strassburg Road) between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Cedar Crossing Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

• Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) between Wakefield School and Route 750 (Harrison Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

• Route 709 (Zulla Road) between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) in the northbound lanes.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.