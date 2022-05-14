VDOT schedules road work, construction for May 16-20, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 699 (East Chandler Street) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes, from Route 3652 (Kingsbrook Road) to Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at the exit for U.S. 15 (Orange Road)

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 16 to mile marker 23, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at mile marker 28, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and 36, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge approach repairs. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures, Sunday, 6 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m., and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in the following areas.

• Route 611 (Sowego Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 806 (Elk Run road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 639 (Cromwell Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road) to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 17 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Meetze Road, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Casanova Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run road) – Pipe Repairs/Installation. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 749 (Fernridge Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes from Route 644 (Burnley Road) to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures, Monday, 7:30 to 2 p.m.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), from Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) to Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the westbound lanes.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road), from U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Rappahannock County line in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), from Route 650 (Obannons Mill Road) to U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the southbound lanes.