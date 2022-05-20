VDOT schedules road work, construction for May 23-27, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) Curb and gutter work. Expect alternating right lane and left lane closures in the eastbound lanes, from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 703 (Jonas Road), Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 616 (Casanova Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures from Route 622 (Whiting Road) to Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Installing new historical marker. Expect right shoulder closures at U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run road) – Pipe Repairs/Installation. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 749 (Fernridge Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures in the following areas.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

• Route 230 (Madison Road), from the Greene County line to U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) from Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) to the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 am. To 12 p.m.

(NEW) Installing new directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 29, from U.S. 29 (North Main Street) to Route 687 (Fairground Road) in the southbound lanes.

• Route 231 at Route 638 (Double Run Road) in the southbound lanes.

Orange County

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 658 (Hamm Road) to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures, Monday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), from Route 1002 (Waterpenny Lane) to Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Rappahannock County line in the northbound lanes.