VDOT schedules road work, construction for May 30-June 3, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Culpeper County line, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling & paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the southbound lanes between Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) and U.S. 15 (Brandy Road) Tuesday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 an mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S.17 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between Route 757 (Stone Church Road) and Route 756 (Old Sage Road), Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Pipe Repairs & Installations – Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between the Prince William County line and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Wednesday.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Expect a detour at U.S. 17 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures in the following areas.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), from the Greene County line to U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) from Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) to the Rappahannock County line, Tuesday, noon to 7 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.