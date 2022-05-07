VDOT schedules road work, construction for May 9-13, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), Wednesday.

• U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) at Route 299 (Madison Road), Thursday.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road)—Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 16 to mile marker 33, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Debris removal. Expect left lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 35 to mile marker 36, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect single lane closures with flaggers between Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) and Route 818 (Old Catlett Road), Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes from Herring Lane to Carter Winkey Road, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, from the Rappahannock County line to Route 604 (Round Hill Road), Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.