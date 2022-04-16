VDOT schedules road work for April 18-22, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures at Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 211 Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 Old Bridge Road and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 799 (Keyser Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(UPDATE) Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 612 (Brent Town Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roadways in the eastbound lanes controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks Wednesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 853 (Station Drive), between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road)

• Route 853 (Village Center Drive), between U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 853 (Station Drive)

Madison County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 733 (Oak Hill Court) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road and Route 662 (Shelby Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway)—Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Route 600 (Bryans Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.