VDOT schedules road work for April 25-29, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right lane closures between Route 611 (Waterford Road) and Route 726 (Little Fork Church Road), Thursday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.z

• Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures from U.S. 211 to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes at Route 699 (Merry Oaks Lane), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Route 611 (Sowego Road). In the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 612 (Brent Town Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road)

• Route 612 (Brent Town Road). In the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 609 (Courthouse Road) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Interstate 66, eastbound lanes between mile marker 21 and mile marker 22

• Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes at mile marker 30

• Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes from Ramp 23 (Lea Road) to Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road)

• Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes from Ramp 31 to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road)

• Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes at mile marker 25

• Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes between mile marker 32 and mile marker 33

• Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes from Ramp 31 to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road)

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between Route 721 (Free State Road) and Route 185 (Grove Lane)

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between Route 1005 (Renalds Avenue) and Route 1002 (Sunset Lane)

• U. S 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between route 713 (Maidstone Road) and the on ramp to Interstate 66

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the southbound lanes at Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road)

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the southbound lanes between Route 831 (Crooked Run Road) and Route 623 (Three Fox Lane)

Madison County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 733 (Oak Hill Court) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Updating directional signs—Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the eastbound lanes, between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to U.S. 211(Lee Highway)

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the westbound lanes at the turnaround near School House Road

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the westbound lanes between Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) and Waterpenny Lane.