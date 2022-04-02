VDOT schedules road work for April 4-8, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures at Route 639 (Holly Springs Road), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving Operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roads with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks.

• Route 686 East (Lovers Lane) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday.

• Route 799 (Keyser Road) between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations Be alert for work crews on roadsides between mile marker 16 and mile markers 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

• U.S. 17 (Grove Lane). Right shoulder closed in the northbound lane from Route 721 (Free State Road) to West Main Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). Right shoulder closed in the southbound lane from Route 1002 (Ashby Avenue) to Route 1003 (Renalds Avenue), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway). Right shoulder closed in the southbound lane at Route 699 (Merry Oaks Lane), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road). Right shoulder closed in the southbound lane at Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 853 (Station Drive) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes, controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks, from U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) to Route 28 (Catlett Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 9 through Wednesday, April 13.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Right shoulder will be closed in the southbound lane at Route 733 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.