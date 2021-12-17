VDOT schedules road work for Dec. 20-24, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next two weeks. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 to noon Monday, Dec. 27 and from noon, Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Old Orange Road and Carver School Road. Expect alternating directional lane and shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County