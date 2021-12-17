VDOT schedules road work for Dec. 20-24, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next two weeks. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 to noon Monday, Dec. 27 and from noon, Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Old Orange Road and Carver School Road. Expect alternating directional lane and shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 Eastern Bypass/James Madison Highway – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with northbound right shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to the Prince William County line, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 29 Business at Warrenton to the Culpeper County line. Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.
(UPDATE) Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Madison County
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.