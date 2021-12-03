VDOT schedules road work for Dec. 6-10, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between mile markers 15 and 25, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 15 Eastern Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.