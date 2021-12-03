VDOT schedules road work for Dec. 6-10, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between mile markers 15 and 25, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.
U.S. 15 Eastern Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Madison County
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 632 (Black Rock Ford Road). Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning between Route 621 (Yancey Road) and the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.