VDOT schedules road work for Feb. 14-18, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – The right shoulder will be closed in both directions at the ramp to Route 299 (Madison Road) for updates to directional signs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 617 (Winston Road) – Pipe installation. Road closed to through traffic between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 601 (Kettle Club Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Bypass—Expect alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes while crews inspect the bridge on U.S. 29 Business (Langston Boulevard) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews update tourist-oriented directional signs.

(NEW) U.S.17 (James Madison Highway) – Right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews update supplemental guide signs at Route 628 (Keith Road).

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) for road construction.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures northbound between Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures at Route 687 (Opal Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) for updates to tourist-oriented directional signs, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 James Madison Highway – Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road).

(NEW) U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Expect alternating land closures in eastbound and westbound lanes from the Loudoun County line to Route 713 (Atoka Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday for bridge inspection work.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Right shoulder will be closed for updates to directional signs at Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. Route 15 (James Madison Highway – Right shoulder closed at Route 659 (Madison Mills Lane) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for installation of a new historical marker.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Brush removal. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, Monday through Friday for brush removal between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers from Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) to Route 650 (Obannons Mill Road), Monday through Friday for brush removal between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.