VDOT schedules road work for Feb. 21-25, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 765 (Carleton Drive) to Route 776 (Industrial Road) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) for road construction.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.