VDOT schedules road work for Feb. 7-11, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 762 (Brandy Road) – Installation of a historical marker. Right shoulder closure eastbound between Route 663 (Alanthus Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures northbound between Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 813 (Goldvein Road) and Route 633 (Dyes Lane). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 231 (FT Valley Road) – Right northbound shoulder closures for concrete work at the intersection of Route 602 (Hughes River Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures eastbound from Route 765 (Cameron Road) to the Gordonsville town line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday while crews update tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS).

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Inspection of the bridge over the Rapidan River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Park) – Right shoulder closures northbound at Route 620 (Fletchers Mill Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete work.