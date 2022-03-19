VDOT schedules road work for March 21-25, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper County

Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Debris removal from bridge at roadway. Expect left shoulder closures in the northbound lanes from Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road) to Route 626 (Homeland Road), Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Expect alternating lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes under flagging operation, from Route 765 (Carleton Drive) to Route 776 (Industrial Road) Wednesday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving Operations – Expect alternating lane closures on the following roads with traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks.

• Route 686 East (Lovers Lane) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Route 799 West (Keyser Road) between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) to Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

• Route 799 (Keyser Road) between Route 3652 (East Chandler Street) and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 21 and mile marker 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 675 (Dolley Madison Road) – Bridge inspection. All lanes closed from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the dead end at East Gate Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations from U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.