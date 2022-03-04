VDOT schedules road work for March 4-8, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Road construction. State police will be conducting a slow roll in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 149 and mile marker 153 Sunday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Turn lane construction. The right shoulder in the southbound lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the eastbound lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), Tuesday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 699 (Keyser Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures under flagging operations in the westbound lanes from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Service Lane and Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), Wednesday through Friday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile alternating shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in both eastbound and westbound lanes as crews clear ditches and drains on the right and left shoulders.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) for road construction.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Culvert repairs. The northbound lane and right shoulder will close under flagging operations between Route 725 (Hook Road) and Route 671 (Village Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews replace a culvert.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 605 (Major Brown Drive) – Debris removal. Both east and westbound lanes will be closed to traffic at Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, while crews move a downed tree from the Hughes River on Tuesday.