VDOT schedules road work for May 2-6, 2022

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District this week.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadside planting. Expect right shoulder closures at mile marker 22 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and pilot trucks in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), from Route 1001 (Main Street) to the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) from Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) to Route 762 (Brandy Road), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Route 699 (East Chandler Street) from the Town of Culpeper to Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) from U.S. 15 to U.S 250 (Three Notch Road), in the southbound lanes.

• U.S 211 (Lee Highway) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Gray Fox Lane

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Roadside planting. Expect left shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, at mile marker 33, Monday through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Digging and pouring foundations for future installations. Expect right should closures in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed. Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

• Interstate 66. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 639 (Cromwell Road) from Route 612 (Brent Town Road to Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) from Route 701 (Gap Run Road) to U.S.17 (John S Mosby Highway), in the northbound lanes.

• U.S.17 (Warrenton Road) from Route 615 (Gatwick Lane) to Route 813 (Goldvein Road), in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 17(Marsh Road) from Route 1170 (Robert J Drive) to Route 651 (Sumerduck Road), in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) at Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road), in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) from the Fauquier County line to Route 759 (Federal Street), in the eastbound lanes.

• U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) between Route 618 (Snake Den Road) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the westbound lanes.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) at Snow Hill Lane, in the westbound lanes.

• Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) at Route 631 (Castle Road) in the northbound lanes.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) from Route 795 (Zion Park Road) to Route 613 (Poindexter Road) in the eastbound lanes.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail)—Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs—Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 627 (Long Mountain Road) to Route 675 (Old Massies Corner Road) in the eastbound lanes.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Route 622 (Rock Mills Road) to Route 636 (Schoolhouse Road) in the eastbound lanes.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) from Bus/U.S. 211 (Main Street) to Bus/U.S.211 turnaround in the westbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from Route 610 (Chester Gap Road) to the Rappahannock County line.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, from the Rappahannock County line to Route 604 (Round Hill Road), Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.