VDOT schedules road work for Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone eastbound and westbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 with alternating lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.