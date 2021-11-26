VDOT schedules road work for Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs at Route 757 (Fox Neck Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Repairs to the northbound left shoulder at the Culpeper-Madison County line. Left lane and shoulder closed 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
(NEW) Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mountain Run. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone eastbound and westbound between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 with alternating lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.
(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs at Route 676 (Riley Road). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 616 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Madison County
(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon.
U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 662 ( Shelby Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs between Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) and Route 760 (Spotswood Drive). Right shoulder closures with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations westbound from Culpeper County line to Route 729 (Ben Venue Road). Mobile work zone with right lane and shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.