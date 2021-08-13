VDOT schedules roadwork for August 16-20, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to the town of Culpeper. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 771 (Catalpa Drive) to Route 1062 (Temple Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridges over the railroad and Goose Creek, east of Markham, at mile marker 20. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations from mile marker 15 to mile marker 23. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
(NEW) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 767 (Tenerife Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Madison County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from the Orange County line to the Culpeper County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Vegetation control operations from the Greene County line to Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Vegetation control operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange County
(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Route 780 (Litchfield Drive) to the Madison County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 644 (Burnley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Albemarle County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 658 (Hamm Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 680 (Morningside Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 682 (Little Egypt Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 638 (Mountain Track Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 730 (Madison Run Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 642 (Madison Run Court) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 745 (Airport Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 748 (Tibbstown Place) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 765 (Cameron Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 766 (Walnut Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 765 (Cameron Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday during daytime hours.
(NEW) Route 777 (Vineyard Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.
Rappahannock County
(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Vegetation control operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Vegetation control operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 631 (Mill Hill Road) – Replacing culvert carrying Bolton Branch. Road closed at work location Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.