VDOT schedules roadwork for August 16-20, 2021

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control operations from the town of Culpeper to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles and mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridges over the railroad and Goose Creek, east of Markham, at mile marker 20. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations from mile marker 15 to mile marker 23. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.