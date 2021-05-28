VDOT schedules roadwork; will pause activity over Memorial Day

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to be heavy this year, possibly at or even above pre-pandemic levels. The Virginia Department of Transportation will do its part to move traffic more safely and efficiently by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia between noon on Friday, May 28 and noon on Tuesday, June 1.
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1178 (Monitor Road) and Route 725 (Little Oak Drive). Alternating lane closures and right shoulder closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 613 (Waterloo Road) -- Utility work under permit from the Rappahannock County line to U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Westbound lane closed Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Route 1035 (Rillhurst Drive) – Paving operations with alternating lane closures. Be alert for workers and equipment in the work zone; expect brief delays on Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Alternating eastbound lane closures from mile marker 33 to mile marker 37, Tuesday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Interstate 66 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Turn lane construction between Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road) and Route 703 (Enon Church Road). Right lane and right shoulder closed, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under permit. Right shoulder closed, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)
• From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)
(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Utility work under permit between Route 1020 (Emerald Lane) and Route 1003 (Frost Street). Lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Southbound right lane closed. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.
(NEW) Route 661 (Botha Road) – From Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) to Route 786 (OKeefe Road) Paving operations with alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Madison County
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions from Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 9731 (Mountaineer Lane) the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge deck repairs, from Route 626 (Oneals Road) to Route 661 (Trinity Lane). Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.