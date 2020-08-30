VDOT sets Culpeper District road work for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT's Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper County
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.
Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 640 (Monumental Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 628 (Butler Store Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday.
(NEW) Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Westbound exit 18 ramp to Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) closed Tuesday and Wednesday night for resurfacing. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound brush removal operations between mile marker 28 and mile marker 27. Westbound left lane closed from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.
Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.
Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 623 (Willisville Road) in Loudoun County to Route 618 (Snake Den Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. The ramp connecting from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal is open to traffic. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).
(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between East Main Street in Remington and Route 1201 (Lucky Hill Road). Left shoulder closed between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Menlough Drive in the Town of Warrenton to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). All lanes and shoulders closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Greene County
(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 28.
(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Be alert for slow moving vehicles nightly:
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Albemarle County line to Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road)
Business Route 33 in Stanardsville
Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) from the Rockingham County line to Route 29 (Seminole Trail)
Route 230 (Madison Road) from Stanardsville to the Madison County line
Madison County
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Orange County
Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Town of Gordonsville to Conway Lane/Woodley Road. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Albemarle County line to the Town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to Route 617 (Everona Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from the Louisa County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.
Rappahannock County
Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Sept. 11. Use alternate routes.
