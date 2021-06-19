VDOT sets Culpeper District road work for June 21-25, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT's Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties
Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance on the bridges over the railroad by a contractor working for the town of Culpeper. Road closed to through traffic nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Route 799 (McDevitt Drive) and Route 15 (Orange Road).
Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removing debris lodged against bridge over the Robinson River at the Madison County line. Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(NEW) Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.
Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) – Replacing two pipes. Road closed to through traffic from June 14 through June 23 between Business Route 29 (Remington Road) and Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road). Use alternate routes.
Fauquier County
Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 27 to mile marker 34. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 15 to mile marker 23. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Road work at Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Northbound left turn lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Warrenton. Expect alternating lane closures and be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed starting Wednesday. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion Dec. 2022.
Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:
• From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)
• From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)
(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 681 (Black Snake Lane) and Route 682 (Holtzclaw Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(NEW) Various Routes – Preliminary construction tasks on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Grove Lane and Old Stockyard Road
• Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue
Madison County
(UPDATE) Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Pavement marking operations along entire route. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road/Orange Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removing debris lodged against bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
(UPDATE) Route 634 (Oak Park Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to Route 744 (Happy Hills Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations between Route 657 (Albano Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rappahannock County
Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Page County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.