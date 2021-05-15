VDOT sets Culpeper District road work for May 17-21, 2021

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter removal and mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and watch for slow moving vehicles in the left lane Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 111 to mile marker 114 and from mile marker 116 to mile marker 131. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work between mile maker 130 and mile marker 132. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 127 over Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 1421 (Elk Drive) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.