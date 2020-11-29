VDOT sets road work for Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2020

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes until noon Monday, Nov. 30.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Use Fontaine Avenue exit to southbound Route 29 to access eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.