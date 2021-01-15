VDOT slates road construction and maintenance for Jan. 18-22, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.
Culpeper County
(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Left lane closed in both directions between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Business Route 15 (Brandy Road). Expect brief traffic stops in all directions between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday for installation of overhead utility line.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Robinson River at the Madison County line. Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Tuesday through Friday.
(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect new traffic pattern on Route 605 at Route 29 by early Wednesday morning.
(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Southbound ditch cleaning operations from Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) to Route 615 (Rock Run Road). Right lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 616 (Casanova Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 855 (Pinn Turn). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.
Madison County
Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.
(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 725 (Hook Road) to Route 600 (Kendall Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations from Route 658 (Hamm Road) to Route 765 (Cameron Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 679 (Elijah Craig Road). Expect mobile lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.