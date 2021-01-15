VDOT slates road construction and maintenance for Jan. 18-22, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Left lane closed in both directions between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Business Route 15 (Brandy Road). Expect brief traffic stops in all directions between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday for installation of overhead utility line.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.