VDOT's Culpeper District schedules road work, construction for Aug.15-19, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Underground cable installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 299 (Madison Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 299 (Madison Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 692 (Old Orange Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge deck repairs – Expect alternating lane closures in the following area:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 112 and mile marker 122 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, in the westbound lanes Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect left lane and both shoulders in the mobile work zone, between mile marker 100 to mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. working day and night shifts.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe repair/installation. Expect land and shoulder closures between Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 48 (Skyline Drive) and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road) and Route 726 (James River Road), in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) and Route 615 (Lindsay Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 614 (Garth Road)—Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and 121, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

• Interstate 64, at mile marker 120, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.am Thursday.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 631 (Rio Road East) and Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

• U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) at Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

• U.S. 250 (29 Bypass Expressway) between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29, in both the eastbound and northbound lanes, from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) between the Nelson County line and the Greene County line, in the northbound lanes from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday.

• U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) between Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) and Route 615 (Thurmonds Hollow Lane), in the southbound lanes from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday.

• U.S. 250 (Long Street) between the City of Charlottesville and Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Friday.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 1107 (North Hill) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and Route 616 (Whitlock Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Tree removal – Expect shoulder and alternating lanes closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (Monocan Trail), between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Green Heights and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Survey work – All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 31 and mile marker 32, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) in the westbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 709 (Belvoir Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 west in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and the ramp from Interstate 66 east in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) between Route 1005 (Renalds Avenue) and the ramp to Interstate 66 in the northbound lanes and southbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp from U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) to Interstate 66 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp between U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Interstate 66 in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 27 and mile marker 34, Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (North Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Installing new historical marker. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 670 (Old Aubum Road) in the northbound lanes Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Paving operations. Expect road closures between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and the Warrenton County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should pay attention to message boards in the area.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Pipe installation under permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) and Route 749 (Fernridge Road), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect all lanes open, but stay alert for crews between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Survey Work—All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Route 631 (Troy Road) at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 631 (Troy Road) and Route 689 (Edgecomb Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Greene County

Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line, in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Bingham Mountain Road) – Pipe repair/installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 612 (March Road and Route 633 (Amicus Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect land and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m., working day and night shifts.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138, in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 132 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Line-painting operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) between the Albemarle County line and Route 1112 (East First Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) between the Albemarle County line and Route 1112 (East First Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 208 (Courthouse Road) between the Spotsylvania County line and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect lane closures between Route 230 (Orange Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line, in the northbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

• U.S 29 (South Seminole Trail) between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) to Route 609 (Hoover Road), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect lane closures between Route 721 9Barnetts Ford Road and Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking—Expect mobile alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) between Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) and Route 718 (Liberty Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• Route 3 (Germanna Highway) between the Culpeper County line and the Spotsylvania County line in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

• Route 3 (Germanna Highway) between Route 757 (Fox Neck Road) and Route 3 (Plank Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 618 (Hawlin Road) and Route 620 (Fletchers Mill Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.