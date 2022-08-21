VDOT's Culpeper District schedules road work, construction for Aug. 22-26, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 613 (Waterloo Road) – Bridge deck repair. Expect all lanes closed between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Fauquier County line, in both directions, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Driver should follow message boards for detour. Road will re-open daily at 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Debris removal. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 614 and the Madison County line in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 623 (Myers Mill Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Underground cable installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 299 (Madison Road), Monday through Friday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 299 (Madison Road) and Route 692 (Old Orange Road), Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64—Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, in the eastbound lanes Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Street sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Green Heights and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 614 (Garth Road)—Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.in the following areas:

• Route 654 (Barracks Road) between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Route 1444 (Ricky Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday.

• Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday.

• Route 1452 (Westfield Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Route 1452 cul-de-Sac in the northbound lanes, Friday and Saturday.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 126 and mile marker 131 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 114 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 1107 (North Hill) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County(UPDATE) Survey work – All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 31 and mile marker 32, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) in the westbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 709 (Belvoir Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 west in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and the ramp from Interstate 66 east in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 1005 (Renalds Avenue) and the ramp to Interstate 66 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp from U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) to Interstate 66 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp between U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Interstate 66 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Intersection closure. Expect detour between Route 55 (East main Street) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers should be alert for work crews in the area.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Eastern Bypass North) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Prince William County line, Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Fluvanna CountyU.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Paving operations. Expect all lanes open, but stay alert for crews between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Survey Work—All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Route 631 (Troy Road) at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 631 (Troy Road) and Route 689 (Edgecomb Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Louisa County(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect land and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m., working day and night shifts.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zone with police escort, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 137 and mile marker 177, in the eastbound lanes, Thursday.

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive) to the ramp at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 138, in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 132 and mile marker 148, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Line-painting operations. Expect slow moving equipment in the eastbound lanes between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 142 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 138 and mile marker 147, in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• U.S. 250 (3 Notch Road) between Route 604 (Whitesel Road) to the Albemarle County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 208 (Courthouse Road) between the Spotsylvania County line and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Bridge joint repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Martins Lane and Junction Lane, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Madison County(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect shoulder and lane closures with mobile work zones, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 230 (Wolftown0Hood Road) between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 230 (Madison Road) between the Greene County line and U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Route 231 (Orange Road) between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road) between the Rappahannock County line and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail)

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 634 (Washington Street) and Route 607 (Ridgeview Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Leon Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 716 (Mountain Prospect Lane) and Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.