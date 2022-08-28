VDOT's Culpeper District schedules road work, construction for Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT's Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 105 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 120 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 116 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between the 107A exit ramp (Crozet) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between the 118A exit ramp (Lynchburg) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between the 121 exit ramp (Charlottesville/Scottsville) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 123 in the westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 122 and mile marker 123 in the westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 121A and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge Inspections – Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) at the ramp to Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• U.S. 250 (29 Bypass Expressway) between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 -- Bridge deck repairs. Expect right lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound lanes Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge repair. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe repair/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1520 (Hollymead Drive), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 614 (Garth Road) -- Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.in the following areas:

• Route 654 (Barracks Road) between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Route 1444 (Ricky Road) in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

• Route 1452 (Westfield Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Route 1452 cul-de-sac in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 126 and mile marker 131 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 114 in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) and Radford Lane, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Survey work – All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 31 and mile marker 32, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 between the ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) in the westbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 709 (Belvoir Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 west in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and the ramp from Interstate 66 east in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 1005 (Renalds Avenue) and the ramp to Interstate 66 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp from U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) to Interstate 66 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 66 on-ramp between U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) and Interstate 66 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66, at mile marker 24, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) between Route F275 (Willow Hill Road) and Route 729 (Carrington Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Intersection closure. Expect detour between Route 55 (East main Street) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers should be alert for work crews in the area.

(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) – Road closure. Expect detour between U.S. 17 (3 Fauquier) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Fluvanna County

Survey Work -- All lanes open, but drivers should stay alert for work crews near the roadway in the following areas, Sunday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

• Route 631 (Troy Road) at U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound lanes.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 631 (Troy Road) and Route 689 (Edgecomb Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Greene County

(NEW) Other construction – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Sunday through Saturday in the following areas:

• U.S. 33 (Main Street) between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 677 (Ice House Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the westbound lanes, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 132 and mile marker 148, Sunday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, with slow-moving vehicles and shadow trucks, in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 142 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 138 and mile marker 147, in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through riday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• U.S. 250 (3 Notch Road) between Route 604 (Whitesel Road) to the Albemarle County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Oak Park Road).

• U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) at Route 634 (Washington Street)

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Leon Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 716 (Mountain Prospect Lane) and Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

• Route 3 between Route 667 (Lyndon Drive) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the eastbound lanes.

• Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at Route 720 (Rt. 720) in the northbound lanes.

Rappahannock County

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) between route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 1001 (Main Street in the eastbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway and U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between U.S. 211 (Main Street) and Route 231 (F T Valley Road) in the southbound lanes.

• U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) at Route 622 (Gidbrown Hollow Road) in the southbound lanes.