VDOT's Culpeper District schedules road work, construction for Sept. 5-9, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT’s Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between the 118B exit ramp (Charlottesville/Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) in the eastbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge repair. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 614 (Garth Road)—Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures, in the following areas:

• Route 654 (Barracks Road) between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Route 3435 (Barracks Road) in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound lanes, with flagging crews, Tuesday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.

Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

Other construction – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Sunday through Saturday in the following areas:

• U.S. 33 (Main Street) between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 677 (Ice House Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the westbound lanes, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.