VEC providing employment services for active military, veterans in Culpeper

Active duty members of the U.S. Military, retirees and veterans can receive free job services and resources 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday by appointment at Culpeper Career Works Center, 210 E. Stevens St. Suite 200 in downtown Culpeper.
Virginia Employment Commission is providing Veterans Employment Services from Mary Ann Bowersock, a Veterans Employment Representative. Bowersock will provide job search assistance, resume review for the private and public sectors, interview preparation, career exploration, labor market information and referrals to other agencies that assist veterans at the local site.
Want to make an appointment? Contact maryann.bowersock@vec.virginia.gov or 540/ 212-4570. Bowersock is unable to answer questions about pending unemployment Insurance claims or Veterans Affairs compensation or benefits claims.