Virginia ACLU announces new director

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia recently announced it has hired Mary Bauer to succeed Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, who announced her retirement in October 2020 after nine years with the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Mary join the ACLU of Virginia team,” said Stephen M. Levinson, president of the ACLU of Virginia Board of Directors, in a statement. “Mary is an experienced executive director, and has served in multiple roles during her career, including legal director, advocacy director and professor. She has deep roots in the Commonwealth that will serve us well.”

Bauer, who will assume the new post June 1, most recently served as legal director for Muslim Advocates. She previously served as legal director for Southern Poverty Law Center and ACLU of Virginia, and as general counsel for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, Inc., according to a release. Bauer has had a long and varied relationship with the Legal Aid Justice Center, as legal director of its Immigrant Advocacy Program, director of advocacy, and its executive director.