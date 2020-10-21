Virginia briefs

Suit alleges years of abuse at Virginia children's hospital
RICHMOND—A newly filed lawsuit against a Virginia children's hospital alleges patients were subjected to sexual abuse and physical assaults over at least a 12-year period.
The families of 20 former patients of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday against the hospital, its Pennsylvania-based owner and two physicians, the Times-Dispatch and TV station WTVR reported.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs allege that the former medical director of the hospital inappropriately touched young female patients during routine medical exams. The lawsuit also says employees and fellow patients physically struck or sexually abused other residents, the newspaper reported.
Further, it alleges that the hospital and owner, Universal Health Services, kept patients longer than necessary in order to maximize revenue, ignored reports about the ongoing abuse and provided misleading information to parents, according to a news release from the law firm.
Attempts by both news outlets to reach the defendants for comment were not successful. An emailed inquiry from The Associated Press to the UHS press office was not immediately returned Wednesday
The plaintiffs are seeking $127 million in damages.
COVID cases linked to fraternity party
RADFORD—Another fraternity at Radford University in Virginia is facing consequences for allegedly violating pandemic-related safety guidelines.
TV station WDBJ reports the school's Kappa Alppha Psi chapter was placed on an interim suspension and is being afforded a conduct hearing after university officials said the fraternity hosted an off-campus party.
Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported. University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.
Police: Virginia man stabbed 2 teens near middle school
CHESTERFIELD—A 46-year-old man has been accused of stabbing two teens during an altercation near a middle school in Virginia.
Responding officers found the victims, aged 17 and 18, with stab wounds in a parking lot by Carver Middle School Tuesday evening, Chesterfield County Police said in a statement. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police then arrested Turon M. Savoy Sr., an acquaintance of the victims, on charges of malicious wounding. Savoy was jailed in Chesterfield County and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.