Virginia Broadband weighs in on future of internet service in Culpeper

Virginia Broadband has been providing fixed wireless internet at high speeds to rural homes in the area and beyond since 2004, currently serving thousands of addresses from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Bay.

The Culpeper-based technology firm, headquartered in the business center along Lovers Lane, is watching and willing to be part of an extension of the county government’s eventual proliferation of fiber-to-the-home.

More than 4,000 addresses still not served with internet nearly a quarter of the way into the 21st century are slated to come online.

“I used to think our competition was people like Comcast and Verizon, AT&T, now it’s still those guys, plus Culpeper County is in the business,” said Virginia Broadband CEO Warren Manuel in a recent meeting.

Culpeper County’s $34 million fiber-to-home project, funded largely with state and federal grants, remains in contract negotiations nearly 20 months after county leaders launched a business relationship with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband, to build and operate the network. The internet will get to homes on existing power lines, per agreements with Dominion Power and Rappahannock Electric, with APB making extensions beyond the power lines to individual addresses.

White House officials in Culpeper in April for a broadband summit promised every home in America would get connected to reliable, affordable internet—the question is when?

That timeline remains uncertain, the digital divide widening.

Emerging as a certainty from the summit hosted by Rep. Abigail Spanberger was that it’s going to take various technology solutions to serve every last home with reliable, affordable internet.

This especially applies to residences located way off the beaten path, where it is not economically feasible to extend glass fiber, and where fixed wireless, as provided by Virginia Broadband, might be a better option.

“With a cooperative attitude, there’s no reason why we couldn’t run fiber to the end of the line and put our broadcast point up and get the last mile,” Manuel said.

Reaching the end of the line

Whenever the Culpeper County broadband project starts, it will be 18 months until completion. The latest estimate was May or June for construction to start.

The board of supervisors will get a brief update at today’s meeting from APB on working out continued contractual details with the state, as nearly a quarter of county households remain without good internet.

Virginia Broadband was not invited to the congresswoman’s broadband summit, but the company’s leaders wanted to weight in via follow-up correspondence and at the recent meeting with the Star-Exponent.

A marketing executive with the firm, Ed Long, of Culpeper, recently joined the company after 12 years in cellular sales with Verizon.

“It is our opinion that fiber will most likely never get to everyone any time soon,” he said.

“We hope to work with these fiber internet providers and get those customers at the end of the line connected by providing fixed wireless connections to their fiber network. We want to work with these new guys to get internet service to everyone that wants it.”

Former school board chairman Michelle North has shared her story of not having internet at her home with anyone who will listen. She told it to the White House officials at the summit about having to rely on unreliable hot spots.

“Unfortunately, our household has been shut out of the county project because Comcast says we’re in their service area, but when I contact them asking for cable service they say they can’t provide it at our address,” North said.

Per grant requirements, anyone listed as served on FCC maps, as North is, cannot be served through the county project. Those maps are recognized as being inaccurate and the federal government says it is working to update them by this fall—supposedly.

North had Virginia Broadband at her home for about six months ago years ago, and it was great, she said. Spring and fall foliage on their trees blocked reception to their home.

“Two fellows climbed on our roof for several hours trying to get service, but to no avail,” North said. “Alas we are in an internet dead-zone.”

Origins, potential

Manuel began his adult working life as a dairy farmer in Nokesville, by default, after his father died when he was still in high school. It cancelled his plans to study at Virginia Tech, exchanged for on-the-job training.

When his brother returned home from overseas with the U.S. Marines, Manuel served three years with the Marines, playing tuba with the band, in between the Korean and Vietnam wars, before branching into the technology of farming.

Starting in the early 80s, he was involved in developing breeding software for creating “the perfect cow” through artificial insemination. In the late 90s, Manuel worked on an internet program for dairy farmers, similarly assisting with optimal breeding criteria.

“We worked all over the world with that…my frustration was that I could do business in New Zealand, Peru, Ukraine, Korea, better than I could in rural Virginia because they had better internet,” Manuel said. “We decided to do something different.”

Upon visiting Culpeper Business Center in the early 2000s, and realizing it was served with fiber due to the proximity of a nearby world bank site, the CEO saw an opportunity to expand wireless high-speed in rural areas. Thus was born Virginia Broadband.

“We feed our systems with fiber, from there we take it wirelessly, see that tower over on Clark Mountain? We’re on that tower right there and Cargill Mill, got 122 different spots in 14 counties in Central Virginia,” Manuel said.

The company has been renting tower space—$1,050 per tower per month—from Culpeper County from the start, he said.

“Now I find the county is underwriting $34 million to compete with us,” Manuel said, adding, “Give me some relief on this tower rent because we’re going to have put up (equipment) in a lot more places in real rural areas to survive.”

All Points Broadband will be a competitor.

“We will lose customers. There is no question about that, but there is plenty of potential,” Manuel said.

The future of internet

Fiber may be the standard, but it’s not the cure all, Long said, because it’s very expensive to install. Even the larger internet providers are starting to realize it, he said, along with the federal government.

“No one system can get service to everybody so it’s gotta’ be a patchwork of people working together to get internet to everybody,” he said.

Virginia Broadband, employing 14 including tech support, offers varying data packages, enough for most customers to video stream, game, work and school from home. The company’s biggest hurdle is electricity, and topography in some places.

“If our broadcast points lose power, we go down,” Long said, noting they have generators at key sites.

In the past, Manuel purchased hotspots for his own personal use from Long, when he was with Verizon. The CEO lives six miles from rural Richardsville, along the Rapidan River, in an area notoriously not served with internet.

“We have customers in my area that can get Virginia Broadband; I’m not one of them,” Manuel said. “We are going to put a tower out there to serve those people.”

Building up the company takes money, he added. Virginia Broadband has not received any grant funds to do that, and has managed to survive, even through some tough times.

Manuel left the company in 2012 following a dispute with partners that ended in litigation and a bankruptcy. He returned in 2018 to rebuild the company he started after internet speeds suffered and customers cancelled.

Reflecting on the $32 million project the county is getting ready to start up and says it will finish in a year-and-a-half, Manuel was doubtful considering inflation, supply chain issues and the worker shortage.

“So far we’re gritting our teeth, but if this kind of foolishness keeps on our costs for installation will go up,” he added.

Working together, maybe the promise of 100 percent coverage can be done, Long added.

“What we need to concentrate on for the future, fiber’s coming, it’s here, it’s not going away, but it’s not going to be everywhere,” he said. “If we can get where we can work with these providers, let us provide that service, but connect to your fiber to be able to do it.”

